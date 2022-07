Hahahahahahahahahahahaha

Via Wash Ex:

Former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan cried as rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, a new book claims.

Ryan “found himself in tears” and was “absolutely horrified” watching the Capitol riot, journalist Mark Leibovich writes in his forthcoming book, Thank You For Your Servitude. The Wisconsin Republican reportedly told Leibovich that he normally doesn’t cry much, but “something snapped in him” on Jan. 6.

