Via NY Post:

President Biden was heckled on the South Lawn of the White House lawn Monday by gun control advocate Manuel Oliver, whose 17-year-old son Joaquin was killed in a 2018 mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Fla.

“Sit down! You’ll hear what I have to say,” Biden said as Oliver shouted over him during a celebration of bipartisan gun policy legislation that Biden signed last month.

“You have to do more than this!” Oliver yelled. “You have to open an office in the White House!”

“I’ve been trying to tell you this for years! And years!” Oliver added as some audience members broke out in applause.

“We have one. Let me finish my comments,” Biden pushed back on Oliver, before quickly adding, “Let him talk, let him talk.”

