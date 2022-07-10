Via Newsbusters:

The American people’s trust in news outlets has hit a historic low, according to Gallup’s annual survey on confidence in major U.S. institutions. It’s like they’ve discovered that “straight news” isn’t their primary goal.

Both newspapers and television news have seen another drop in confidence over the past year, with each losing an average five percent of people who said they had a “great deal” of trust in such institutions. Gallup has been measuring “confidence in institutions” since 1973, and annually since 1993.

Television news is now considered the second least-trusted institution in America, after Congress, with just 11 percent of respondents telling Gallup they have “quite a lot” of trust in television news. Newspapers aren’t much better at 16 percent.

Keep reading…