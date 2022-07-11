Via WUSA9:

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — The presence of the group known as the 1776 Restoration Movement is growing in the nation’s capital.

WUSA9 caught up with organizers of the offset of the People’s Convoy on their fifth day on the National Mall, where the group is camping out along Madison Drive Northwest despite them not having a permit from the National Park Service.

“It’s day five, we were told, a lot of people said we weren’t going to be here, and we are here. We are going to stay,” said a man that identified himself as ‘Raptor’.

Park Police was on standby while participants handed out their redress of grievances to people passing by. Members say their freedoms have been stripped away, and they question the role of the federal government.

