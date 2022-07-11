Via WaPo:

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — President Biden said Sunday that he is weighing whether to consider declaring abortion access a public health emergency, a decision that would appease some within his party calling for such a move but would go against some in his administration who have said it is an unnecessary step.

Biden, pausing during a bike ride here to speak to reporters, also offered a message to protesters who were outside the White House on Saturday: “Keep protesting,” he said. “Keep making your point. It’s critically important.”

“We can do a lot of things to accommodate the rights of women in the meantime,” he said. “But, fundamentally, the only thing that’s going to change this is if we have a national law that reinstates Roe v. Wade. That’s the bottom line.”

