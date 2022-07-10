No sh*t really?

Via NY Times:

Just a year and a half into his first term, President Biden is already more than a year older than Ronald Reagan was at the end of two terms.Tom Brenner for The New York Times

Sign Up for On Politics, for Times subscribers only. A Times reader’s guide to the political news in Washington and across the nation.

WASHINGTON — When President Biden leaves Tuesday night for a four-day swing through the Middle East, he will presumably be more rested than he would have been had he followed the original plan.

The trip was initially tacked onto another journey last month to Europe, which would have made for an arduous 10-day overseas trek until it became clear to Mr. Biden’s team that such extended travel might be unnecessarily taxing for a 79-year-old president, or “crazy,” as one official put it.

Keep reading…