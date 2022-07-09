DC Service Industry Workers… If you see Kavanaugh, Alito, Thomas, Gorsuch, Coney Barrett or Roberts DM us with the details! We'll venmo you $50 for a confirmed sighting and $200 if they're still there 30 mins after your message. https://t.co/xXWZ5JZiE7 — ShutDownDC (@ShutDown_DC) July 8, 2022

Virginia’s governor could easily compel Twitter to disclose the name of the person who owns this Twitter account doing this. He won’t however, because he’s mostly just talk.

Via Washington Examiner:

A liberal protest group is offering cash to anyone who sees the conservative justices of the Supreme Court and provides their location. The justices targeted by the group ShutDownDC are John Roberts, Brett Kavanaugh, Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, and Amy Coney Barrett. The group tweeted that it is willing to give “$50 to anyone who gives a confirmed sighting and $200 if the Justice or Justices are in the same area 30 minutes after their location is given.” Keep reading…