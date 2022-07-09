Whoops!

Via Wash Ex:

For the first time, President Joe Biden’s voter approval rating has fallen below former President Donald Trump’s worst-ever level, continuing a yearlong trend for the bumbling chief executive who can’t seem to get a break.

Rasmussen Reports’s daily tracking poll put Biden’s approval rating at 37% today. Trump’s approval rating never fell below 38% in four years of Rasmussen polling.

Maybe worse, just 65% of Democrats approve of Biden, another record low. It had been hovering in the low 70s.

The White House has tried to fix his steady polling decline with more travel and speeches by Biden and staff shake-ups, but nothing has worked. And now, some Democrats are distancing themselves from Biden as they seek to keep their jobs in the election.

Keep reading…