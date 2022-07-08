Via B911:

OCOTILLO, Calif. – El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested three undocumented individuals who started a fire in the Jacumba Wilderness region Monday.

At approximately 12:10 p.m., agents responded to the area of a fire in the Jacumba Wilderness Region. Agents located three unknown individuals in the vicinity of the fire and noticed the three individuals appeared to be dehydrated and without any water.

Local Emergency Medical Services (EMS), the fire department, and the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) were notified and present on scene. The combined resources and firefighting efforts were able to control the fires.

