Via ADN:

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzō Abe died Friday after he was was shot in the chest during a speech in the western city of Nara.

Abe was giving a stump speech on the street ahead of Sunday’s election for the upper house of parliament when he was attacked by a man with a handgun, according to the Japan Times and Nara police.

The suspect was arrested at the scene around 11:30 a.m. Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said police tackled and arrested a male suspect at the scene of the shooting.

