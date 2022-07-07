BREAKING: Former Japanese premier Shinzo Abe has been shot and injured, received bullet(s) in chest, being rushed to hospital in Nara city. He had just delivered a speech there pic.twitter.com/dHaBYdVJfb

Via Sky News:

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been shot during a speech in the city of Nara, according to reports

Public broadcaster NHK reported that a sound like a gunshot was heard at the time, and a male suspect has been detained.

Mr Abe was taken to hospital, with one NHK reporter saying he was bleeding after the incident.

Keep reading…