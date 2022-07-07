Shocker.

Via Daily Wire:

If the Highland Park parade murder suspect’s gun was legally purchased, as officials say, strict state and local gun laws were powerless to stop the Independence Day massacre.

The Daily Wire is not naming the suspect, or his family members, due to a company policy aimed at depriving mass shooters of the notoriety they often crave.

A gunman perched atop a local business killed seven and injured dozens more after opening fire on a Monday Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Illinois. The gun used, a Smith & Wesson M&P15 semi-automatic rifle, was purchased legally in 2020 despite the alleged killer’s documented history of threatening and suicidal actions.

Illinois has some of the strictest gun laws in the United States, and gun control groups consistently rank the state high on their lists for gun safety. Everytown For Gun Safety ranks Illinois sixth in the nation for “Gun Law Strength.” The Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence, a non-profit launched by former Arizona Democratic Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, scores Illinois gun laws an “A-.”

“Illinois has some of the strongest gun laws in the country, and much of its gun violence is due to guns trafficked in from neighboring states with weak laws,” the Giffords Law Center says of Illinois.

