Via NY Post:

The accused Highland Park Fourth of July gunman painted a chilling mural of a smiley-face figure brandishing a rifle on the wall of his mom’s home, The Post learned Wednesday.

The revelation of the creepy image emerged as Robert E. “Bobby” Crimo III’s mom, Denise, was spotted looking downcast outside her Highland Park home Wednesday afternoon — just days after her son’s alleged Independence Day slaughter.

The eerie mural, painted on the outside back wall of the house, shows the character with a yellow happy face for a head clutching what appears to be a high-powered rifle.

It wasn’t immediately clear when Crimo painted the mural.

His father, Bob Crimo Jr., told The Post on Wednesday that the 21-year-old was just “expressing his art” with the image and that it “didn’t really mean anything.”

