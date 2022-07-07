It amazes me that because my values are rooted in God, Family, & Country, the liberal media takes it upon themselves to attack me & label me ‘far-right’. But at least they used the word ‘Latina’ over their other made-up terms. Somos gente de Dios, Familia y trabajo! Adelante!

LOL now Mexicans are white supremacists too

Via Wash Ex:

Republicans expressed outrage on Wednesday over the negative label the New York Times gave to newly elected Rep. Mayra Flores (R-TX): “far-right Latina.”

In a news article, the New York Times, which has ladled praise on liberal Hispanics such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, assailed Flores as a new kind of Hispanic politician after her special election.

“What is most striking is that Ms. Flores won by shunning moderates, embracing the far right and wearing her support for Donald J. Trump on her sleeve — more Marjorie Taylor Greene than Kay Bailey Hutchison,” read the report.

