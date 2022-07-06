BREAKING: A rifle-armed Uvalde officer sighted in to shoot the Robb Elementary attacker before he entered the school but instead waited for supervisor permission — one of many new revelations in a report obtained today by national experts about the May 24 police response. 1/4

Via CNN:

UVALDE, Texas — A new report from the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) Center at Texas State University shows that law enforcement responding to the Uvalde school shooting on May 24 had three missed chances to slow the gunman before the fatal shooting that resulted in the deaths of 19 students and two adults.

According to the report, a Uvalde officer armed with a rifle sighted in to shoot the 18-year-old gunman before he entered the school but instead waited for permission from a supervisor. The report states that the officer turned to the supervisor “to get confirmation” about shooting the suspect and that when he turned back to the shooter, he had missed his chance – the gunman was already inside the building.

Keep reading…