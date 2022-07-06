Woman who was on one TV show 30 years ago is like “I’m the most important thing ever, look at me …”

Via The Hill:

Former “Will & Grace” star Debra Messing had some pointed things to say about the White House during a call last month held after the Supreme Court’s decision overturning the Roe v. Wade, CNN reports.

Messing expressed frustration on the call with the White House’s actions, saying that she had gotten President Biden elected and seemingly had little to show for it.

Messing questioned why she was being asked to do anything and that there did not seem to be a point to voting during the call, according to CNN.

The frustrations expressed by Messing are reflective of irritation within Democratic circles over the seeming powerlessness of the White House and Biden to enact change.

Keep reading…