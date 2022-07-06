Via Fox News:

A Wisconsin Democrat backed by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. and running for Senate has repeatedly trashed the United States, calling the Founding Fathers “awful” and decrying America’s history as “a colonial, slave holding, sexist past.”

Independence Day is the quintessential American holiday: an explosion-filled reminder of our triumph over the British and the founding of our country.

However, critics of America and her history have become louder in recent years, with some even running for office.

One of those critics is Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes, a Democrat who is running for Senate in the Cheese State.

Barnes has taken aim at America’s history throughout his career, and the Fourth of July gets no pass.

