Via Breitbart:

The president is severely underwater with independents, the CIVIQS rolling job-approval average found.

Only 18 percent of independents approve of President Joe Biden’s job performance, while 68 percent disapprove and 13 percent neither approve nor disapprove, according to the CIVIQS average as of July 3.

Independents have been viewed as an increasingly strong and influential voter bloc, especially in more recent years, indicating the president is in deep trouble only 126 days away from the midterm election.