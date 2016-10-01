Via NBC Chicago:

At least 10 people were killed and 62 others were wounded by gunfire over the Fourth of July weekend in Chicago.

Twelve of the wounded were shot in three attacks on the West and South sides: Four people in West Garfield Park Friday evening, five men in Parkway Gardens on the South Side early Monday, and three people in Woodlawn early Tuesday.

At least 16 other people were shot, two fatally, in a violent eight-hour span late Saturday into early Sunday in the city, according to Chicago police.