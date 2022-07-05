. @RepLouBarletta reacts to Philadelphia mayor dancing over sanctuary city ruling: "I don't think the families of the victims in Philadelphia who were victims of illegal immigrants… I don't think they're dancing." https://t.co/IZXDcpf8d9 pic.twitter.com/LFQwbY5Xw5

Same guy as above in 2019, dancing in celebration that his city has become a “sanctuary city.”

Via Fox News:

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney suggested the Second Amendment and the United States Supreme Court were too lenient when it came to gun rights, following a shooting that injured two police officers near a Fourth of July event on Monday night.

Standing outside the hospital where the two police officers were treated for gunshot injuries, Kenney told a group of reporters that only police officers should be allowed to own guns and that he is looking forward to retiring, so he no longer has to deal with gun violence.

“I’m concerned every single day,” the mayor said just after midnight Tuesday morning, alongside Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw. “I’ll be happy when I’m not the mayor,” he added.

Keep reading…