Via Center Square:

(The Center Square) – Judges from multiple Texas counties are planning to announce they’re issuing declarations of an invasion beginning on Tuesday in response to unprecedented challenges they’re experiencing as a result of escalated illegal immigration under the Biden administration.

County officials will make the announcement at a 3 p.m. news conference held at the Kinney County Civic Center in Brackettville, Texas. The event is not open to the public.

Leading the judges is Kinney County Judge Tully Shahan, who was the first judge to issue a disaster declaration last year over the negative impacts of illegal immigration on his county, prompting other judges to also issue similar declarations. Gov. Greg Abbott later issued a disaster declaration for multiple counties as well.

Kinney County Attorney Brent Smith also has requested that the governor and Attorney General Ken Paxton take steps to act under Article 1 of the Constitution, as have conservative leaders in the state.

Their announcement Tuesday comes after Abbott has taken measures to thwart criminal activity at the border through Operation Lone Star. Since OLS launched last March, state and local law enforcement efforts, working with U.S. Border Patrol, have helped apprehend more than 270,400 illegal immigrants and made more than 16,700 criminal arrests, with more than 14,000 felony charges reported, the governor’s office says. More than 5,600 weapons and $42.8 million in currency have also been seized, and more than 22,700 people attempting to enter Texas illegally have been turned back to Mexico, his office says.

