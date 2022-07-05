Yes it can. Get your dad, Darth Vader – and get lost.

Via Wash Ex:

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) issued a dire warning to the Republican Party if it rallies behind former President Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election.

“It can’t survive if he’s our nominee,” Cheney said on ABC News’s This Week with George Stephanopoulos.

The warning marks an escalation in rhetoric as Trump flirts with another run for the White House. Trump lost to President Joe Biden in 2020 but continues to claim the election was stolen.

Last year, Cheney, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, told the host, “I will do everything I can to make sure Trump’s not the nominee and, you know, everything necessary to make sure he never gets anywhere near the Oval Office again.”

