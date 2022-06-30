Crazy even by MSNBC’s standards.

Via Newsbusters:

…Filled with self-righteousness, Scarborough condemned “the base” of the Republican Party. These are the people who “are chasing around these conspiracy theories” of the pandemic, “Jewish space lasers,” and “the Italian dude that’s stealing the election.”

The “Baptist” then went on to say that Georgia “picked so many freaks, and weirdos, and insurrectionists in their primaries,” and that the only way the party can be reformed is if “they get beaten.”

So that must mean that in Joe’s Bible, mercy is conditional. And very exclusive. Just like Jesus taught. Not.

The buck did not stop there. Princeton University Professor Eddie Glaude Jr. added some of his own fuel stash (in this economy) to the fire by saying that the Republican Party “needs to literally be burned to the ground,” even though he also believes in “deathbed conversions.”

