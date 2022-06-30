Oh well!

Via MSN:

(Bloomberg) — President Joe Biden said he would support changing the Senate’s filibuster rules to make an exception for legislation ensuring privacy rights and access to abortion, calling the Supreme Court “destabilizing” for controversial decisions, including overturning Roe v. Wade.

Under intensifying pressure from liberal Democrats to respond more forcefully to the court’s decision last week that ended the nationwide right to an abortion in place since 1973, Biden again said Thursday that Congress should pass legislation guaranteeing access to the procedure.

Keep reading…