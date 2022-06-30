Via The Hill:

Senate President Pro Tempore Pat Leahy (D-Vt.), the most senior member of the Senate Democratic Caucus who stands third in the line of presidential succession, fell and broke his hip and will undergo surgery Thursday.

Leahy, who is 82 years old, fell Wednesday evening at his home in McLean, Va., his office announced.

Leahy’s emergency surgery means he may have to miss time in the Senate, which would limit what Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) could schedule in the 50-50 Senate.

Any nominee who doesn’t have Republican support will have to wait for Leahy’s return to work unless there’s also an absence on the GOP side of the aisle.

“This morning, Sen. Leahy will undergo surgery to repair a broken hip that he suffered as a result from a fall at his house in McLean, Virginia, Wednesday night,” Leahy’s office announced in a statement.

