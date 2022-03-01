Via Daily Wire:

President Joe Biden announced on Thursday that he would support nixing the filibuster to pass nationwide abortion laws through the Senate.

“We have to codify Roe v. Wade in the law, and the way to do that is to make sure the Congress votes to do that,” Biden said at a news conference in Europe. “And if the filibuster gets in the way, it’s like voting rights, we provide an exception for this, or an exception to the filibuster for this action.”

The exhortation follows the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade — the 1973 decision claiming that the Fourteenth Amendment of the Constitution protects abortion — at the end of last week. While several Democrat-run states have pushed for removing limits on abortion, Republican-run states began implementing more regulations.

