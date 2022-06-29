Via ADW:

Sources to major mainstream news outlets such as ABC and NBC News are suggesting that the U.S. Secret Service is prepared to dispute West Wing staffer Cassidy Hutchinson’s Tuesday testimony that former President Donald Trump assaulted an agent while reaching for the steering wheel in a limousine after his Jan. 6 rally.

The reports surfaced quickly after Cassidy’s testimony and after the U.S. Secret Service released a statement saying that its agents will testify before the Jan 6. House Select Committee.

Hutchinson, an aide to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows testified before the committee on Tuesday that while working on Jan. 6 she was told by others that Trump allegedly assaulted Special Agent Bobby Engel in the presidential limousine and tried to commandeer the car by reaching for the steering wheel after Engel refused to drive him to the U.S. Capitol, which later folded into an explosive riot.

