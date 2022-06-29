Via Washington Examiner:

Two former Trump White House officials are claiming authorship of the same handwritten note that was presented as evidence in Tuesday’s Jan. 6 committee hearing, according to a report.

The note pertained to a statement intended for former President Donald Trump to release as his supporters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6. A spokesperson for Eric Herschmann, a former White House attorney, told ABC News on Tuesday that the note was written by Herschmann on Jan. 6. During her testimony, Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, said she had written the note at the direction of Meadows.

Keep reading…