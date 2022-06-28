🚨 A source close to the Secret Service tells me both Bobby Engel, the lead agent, and the presidential limousine/SUV driver are prepared to testify under oath that neither man was assaulted and that Mr. Trump never lunged for the steering wheel.

Via Mediaite:

Secret Service agents are reportedly prepared to testify that then-President Donald Trump didn’t reach for the steering wheel in his limousine following his rally on Jan. 6 that preceded the attack at the U.S. Capitol.

“A source close to the Secret Service tells me both Bobby Engel, the lead agent, and the presidential limousine/SUV driver are prepared to testify under oath that neither man was assaulted and that Mr. Trump never lunged for the steering wheel,” tweeted NBC News Chief White House Correspondent Peter Alexander on Tuesday.

