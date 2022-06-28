Biden’s America…

Via MSN:

A 63-year-old woman has died more than a week after suffering a deadly beating at a bus stop in Virginia, according to the Fairfax County Police Department.

The incident occurred shortly after midnight on the morning of June 17 when police officers from the Fairfax County Police Department responded to a report from a passerby who discovered a 63-year-old woman in Alexandria, Virginia, suffering from trauma to her upper body at a bus stop on the 7800 block of Richmond Highway, approximately 10 miles south of Washington, D.C.

