Via DailyWire:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) used vitriolic rhetoric as she demonized the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday over its decision to overrule the Roe v. Wade decision last week.

Pelosi’s remarks, which were in a letter to other House Democrats, specifically targeted Justices Clarence Thomas and John Roberts.

“In his disturbing concurrence, Justice Clarence Thomas confirmed many of our deepest fears about where this decision may lead: taking aim at additional long-standing precedent and cherished privacy rights, from access to contraception and in-vitro fertilization to marriage equality,” Pelosi wrote. “It is still appalling to me that the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court would agree that a Constitutional right does not exist if it was not spelled out explicitly and in public when the 14th Amendment was ratified over 150 years ago.”

