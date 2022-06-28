He’s not wrong and you know it…

Via Townhall:

Real Time host Bill Maher is confident President Trump can take back the White House in 2024, but with one condition: he must “let go” of 2020.

During a segment on his show, Maher said that Trump needs to stop being so fixated on the 2020 election, claiming that if he did, Trump would crush Democrats.

“I just thought, you know, if Trump could just let go of the election, which he can’t, he can win this so easy because he can win just on Drag Queen Story Hour…Again, if he could just let go of the election, but at this point, you know, he’s just like a hotel room that smells at some point you just want a new room, you know what I mean?” Maher said.

