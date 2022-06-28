We’re staying on scene all night for updates, the FBI just arrived. K9 dogs were put to search the woods earlier, @SATXPolice says they’ll likely be deployed again tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/dz2fqidi1I

Horrific.

Via KSAT:

SAN ANTONIO – Forty-six people were found dead in a tractor-trailer on the Southwest Side, and 16 have been transported to area hospitals, according to San Antonio police and fire officials.

“It’s tragic,” said San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg. “They had families… and were likely trying to find a better life. It’s nothing short of a horrific human tragedy.”

Authorities said it was the largest mass casualty event they’ve seen in San Antonio.

“We hope that those responsible for putting these people through such inhumane conditions are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Nirenberg said.

