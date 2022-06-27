Via Washington Examiner:

The way Ginni Thomas recalled it, she and her husband, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, were driving through upstate New York, by Lake George, when the red check engine light flickered on the dash of their 40-foot 1992 Prevost Marathon conversion coach.

As they buzzed along Interstate 87, “The red light came on and the engine went down and it stopped. And Clarence pulled over to the side,” she said of the associate Supreme Court justice and proud RV driver.

“I was like ‘uh-oh’ and was getting ready for a long time sitting on the side of the road,” she added.

