Good.

Via The Hill:

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) on Sunday said doctors who perform abortions will be targeted for prosecution in her state after a new trigger law went into effect following the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade on Friday.

Noem told CBS “Face the Nation” host Margaret Brennan that while South Dakota would charge doctors who violate the abortion ban, the state will not prosecute mothers.

