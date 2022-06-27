Nobody born in the last 20 years has ever heard of Green Day. Also – I hope he doesn’t research UK abortion law, it’s far more restrictive lol

Via DailyMail:

Green Day star Billie Joe Armstrong proclaimed ‘f**k America’ and claimed he was ‘renouncing his citizenship’ in wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn federal abortion protections.

Armstrong, 50, made the declaration during a Friday night concert in London, telling the audience: ‘There’s too much f***ing stupid in the world.’

He also told the crowd he was going to move to the UK, a statement that was met with roaring applause.

Armstrong’s remarks came as protests erupted across the U.S. after the conservative-majority high court voted to overturn the landmark 1973 case Roe v. Wade, which held that abortion fell under the constitutional right to privacy.

The American Idiot hitmaker has repeatedly used his musical platform to protest politicians and alleged injustices.

