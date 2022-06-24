Via Epoch Times:

An Indiana man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for playing a significant part in fueling violence during the Black Lives Matter (BLM) protests and rioting in Portland, Oregon, in 2020.

Malik Fard Muhammad, 25, was sentenced on June 21 for “repeatedly and intentionally jeopardizing the lives of police officers, destroying public property, and encouraging others to commit violence during protests,” according to a Department of Justice (DOJ) statement.

In addition to the prison term, Muhammad was sentenced to three years of supervised release. Although the DOJ release didn’t mention the BLM protests in its release, Muhammad was arrested in 2020 following evidence collected at a BLM protest-turned-riot.

