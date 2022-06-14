Via Newsbusters:

Over the last two months a wave of radical, pro-abortion terror has swept across the country, firebombings of pro-life organizations, intimidation of individuals, and destruction of property. But you wouldn’t know the perpetrator if you watched ABC, CBS, NBC and MSNBC. They refuse to say the name of the group responsible: Jane’s Revenge. Shockingly, the liberal CNN is the only network to name names and specifically identify them.

This terrorist organization has claimed credit for firebombings, arson and other acts of violence. With little subtlety, they are now threatening physical harm or death. In addition to not saying the group’s name, the little coverage of the actual attacks resulted in a matter-of-fact, no-outrage tone.

Jane’s Revenge has taken credit for scores of attacks against pro-lifers and on June 15, released this terrifying threat to pro-life Americans.

