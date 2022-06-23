Via NBC:

Some 28 people have tested positive for the virus in the city since early May, almost all of them men who have sex with men. In total New York City represents more than 20% of all cases diagnosed nationwide.

The move to offer the vaccine follows similar efforts in cities like Montreal and Toronto.

The Health Department on Thursday announced the opening of a temporary clinic to administer the two-dose JYNNEOS vaccine to eligible people who may have had recent exposure to monkeypox, the city announced.

Keep reading…