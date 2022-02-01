Update to this story.

Via Daily Wire:

President Joe Biden admonished the Supreme Court of the United States on Thursday for its ruling striking down the state of New York’s restrictions on concealed carry firearms permits.

On Thursday, The Daily Wire reported that the high court ruled 6-3 in favor of gun rights in the case of New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc. v. Bruen. The court heard oral arguments in the case in November, and the court’s conservative majority appeared to lean toward dismissing New York’s restrictions at the time. Thursday’s decision is the widest expansion of gun rights in more than a decade, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Biden issued a statement saying that he was “deeply disappointed” in the court for its decision in the case.

Keep reading…