Ahead of Tuesday’s Democratic primary election, Washington, D.C. , was ranked the worst-run city in America based on its financial stability, education, health, safety, economy, and infrastructure and pollution.

Ranking second and third to last are San Francisco and New York City, respectively.

According to the study by WalletHub , the capital has the highest long-term outstanding debt per capita, as well as the fourth-lowest high school graduation rate compared to 149 other cities.

Nampa, Idaho, on the other hand, was ranked the best-run city in America. The Idaho city has the lowest long-term outstanding debt per capita, 37 times lower than that of D.C.

