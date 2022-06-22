Via Yahoo:

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A top Alaska elections official said Tuesday that the fifth-place finisher in the special primary for Alaska’s U.S. House seat will not advance to an August special election following the withdrawal of independent Al Gross, who was in third place.

Gail Fenumiai, director of the Division of Elections, said that’s because the withdrawal occurred less than 64 days before the scheduled Aug. 16 special election. In a letter to an attorney for Republican Nick Begich’s campaign, she pointed to a provision of law laying out the timeline.

