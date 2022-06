and the joke is on us…

WATCH: The Navy is training its members to create a "safe space" by using proper gender pronouns.

Here's their new instructional video, which is modeled after a children's show:

Via @Kredo0 https://t.co/9lsBXKFMTa pic.twitter.com/t7DbiVCO2J

— Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) June 20, 2022