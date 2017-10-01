Via Daily Wire:

More than a dozen Republicans joined a largely Democrat effort to advance a gun control bill in the Senate on Tuesday night.

Notable Republican senators, including Sens. John Cornyn (R-TX), Lindsey Graham (R-SC), and Mitch McConnell (R-KY), helped Democrats pass a procedural vote, 64 to 34, a mere two hours after the text of the bill circulated.

The bill could be passed later this week by the Senate and then move onto the House, where it is expected to pass. The bill would then go to President Biden’s desk.

Notably, the 80-page legislation includes language on highly controversial so-called red flag laws.

According to Fox News, the bill “provides grants for states that implement their own red flag laws and offers additional funding for both school safety measures and mental health services.”

