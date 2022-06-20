Via Washington Examiner:

The Texas Republican Party adopted a new platform this weekend that rejects the results of the 2020 election and declares that President Joe Biden’s victory was not legitimate.

The changes were made during the state GOP’s biennial convention as Republican leaders contended the 2020 election violated the Constitution and resulted in substantial voter fraud. Party leaders argued that various secretaries of state nationwide had “illegally circumvented” state legislatures by “conducting their elections in multiple ways.”

