Upsetting… no one.

Via Daily Wire:

Hillary Clinton ruled out another run for the White House in 2024, saying a third bid is “out of the question.”

The former secretary of state and onetime first lady told the Financial Times in a highly sympathetic interview published Friday she expects President Joe Biden to run for re-election. But with his plunging approval numbers, some Democrats have hinted that the party needs a fresh face in two years. But it won’t be Clinton.

“No, out of the question,” she said. “First of all, I expect Biden to run. He certainly intends to run. It would be very disruptive to challenge that.”

