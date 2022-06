Ooops!

Via Washington Examiner:

NASHVILLE, Tennessee — Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-GA) mocked the House Jan. 6 select committee after a production team associated with Stephen Colbert’s late-night comedy show was arrested on Capitol Hill.

The Georgia Republican, who attracted scrutiny for giving a tour of the Capitol on Jan. 5, 2021, just one day before the complex became the site of a riot attempting to overturn the 2020 election results, argued the actions of Colbert’s crew were hypocritical.

Keep reading…