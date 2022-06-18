Via NY Post:

Stumble-prone President Biden took a fall off his bicycle Saturday as he rode near his Rehoboth Beach, Del. vacation home during yet another long weekend at the beach – as the nation’s economy continued its nosedive, inflation took a bite out of Americans’ wallets, and gas prices remained at record highs.

Secret Service agents swarmed the 79-year-old commander in chief and helped him get upright.

“I’m good, I’m good,” Biden said, telling pool reporters that he tumbled when his shoe got stuck in a toe cage on the pedal of his Trek FX hybrid bike as he tried to stop and chat with well-wishers.

