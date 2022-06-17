This guy is a mess. We literally had to pressure him in Texas to dump the red flag law provision.

Via Just The News:

The top negotiators on a bipartisan Senate deal spent hours Wednesday attempting to work out differences that are keeping both sides from moving forward with the framework deal. As of Thursday evening, the negotiators had publicly provided no material updates. Over the weekend, 10 Democrats and 10 Republicans announced they had come to an agreement for a framework of proposals targeting gun violence, following a series of mass shootings across the country, include a May 24 attack at a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school in which 19 students and two teaches were killed. Keep reading…