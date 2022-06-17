Via Just The News:

Record high diesel fuel prices are yet another driver of rising costs for Americans, and those costs could get even higher this year.

Diesel gas prices hit another record high Thursday at $5.79 per gallon, according to AAA. That is a spike from $5.57 a month ago and much higher than the average of $3.22 the same time last year.

Diesel gas prices have continued to hit new records this week even as regular gas has leveled out, at least the last couple of days.

Those higher prices are one of several factors raising costs for businesses, costs that are often passed down to consumers.

Keep reading…